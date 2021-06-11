MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

MongoDB stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.85. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,807 shares of company stock valued at $106,389,987 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.