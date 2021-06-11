Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 82.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,188 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 7.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $43,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.97. 44,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,132,589 shares of company stock worth $280,419,650. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

