Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,766. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

