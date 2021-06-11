Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 49,104 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $66,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

