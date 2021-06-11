Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 279,115 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $60,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

