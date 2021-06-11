Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 139,641 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $71,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

