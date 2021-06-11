Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,019 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Essex Property Trust worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 132.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $314.04 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

