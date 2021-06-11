Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MITK opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $803.39 million, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.