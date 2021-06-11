Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 724,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,080. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

