Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $31,069.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00177073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00200330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.01311098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,260,747,742 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,538,175 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

