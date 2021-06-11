Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,542.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $27,542.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00155219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.01121199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.34 or 0.99822881 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,264,940,434 coins and its circulating supply is 4,059,730,867 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.