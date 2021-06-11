Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.71, but opened at 3.62. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 3.51, with a volume of 36,662 shares.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

