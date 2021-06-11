Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Natera comprises 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 170.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 9,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,511. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,461. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

