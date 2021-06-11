Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases 257,931 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.49% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRTT shares. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,309. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

