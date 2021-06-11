Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. NuVasive comprises 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.09% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $7,345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.