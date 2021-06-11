Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,428. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

