Millrace Asset Group Inc. Cuts Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

