Millrace Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 4,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock worth $2,645,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

