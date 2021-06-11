Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 4,200 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Eagle Point Credit worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

ECC opened at $13.95 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.52%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

