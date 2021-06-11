Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,719 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.