Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 614 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31.

