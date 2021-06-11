Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 14,700 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 182.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of GHY stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.