Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $809,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

