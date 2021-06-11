Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $777,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,415,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 141,466 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,036,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $27.21 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

