Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $154.06. 33,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.