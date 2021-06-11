Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $154.06. 33,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

