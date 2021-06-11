Michael Klayko Sells 28,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Klayko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.05 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

