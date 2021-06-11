M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 58,398 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.