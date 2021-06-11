M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $97.88 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

