MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.71 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

