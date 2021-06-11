Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

