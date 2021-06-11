Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.25 ($10.89).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.86.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

