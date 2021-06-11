MetaHash Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,769,322,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,888,654 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

