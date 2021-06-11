Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 6.3%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

