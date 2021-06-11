Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 6.3%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
