Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

