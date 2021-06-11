Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

