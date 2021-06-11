Mercury Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $4,410.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00176185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00196307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.01208008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,309.68 or 1.00023035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

