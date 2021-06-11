Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286,745 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,366.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $36.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

