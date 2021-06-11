Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

