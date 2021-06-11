Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.17.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $372.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

