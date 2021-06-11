Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 69,086 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 196.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 382.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.