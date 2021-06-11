Membrana Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Membrana has a market capitalization of $355,282.47 and approximately $95,980.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 591,972,914 coins and its circulating supply is 375,718,902 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

Buying and Selling Membrana

