Mdex (MDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.12 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $927.32 million and approximately $80.12 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00005503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01299492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.33 or 0.99989383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,040,313 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

