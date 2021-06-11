MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of MBIA worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC grew its position in MBIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MBIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MBIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MBIA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBI stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

