Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes $11.09 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000. Applied Materials makes up about 3.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.01. 142,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,751. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

