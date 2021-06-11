Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,479. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

