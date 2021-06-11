Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,212. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

