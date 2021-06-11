Maxcoin (MAX) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $389,650.54 and approximately $99.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

