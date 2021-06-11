Max Reinhardt Sells 2,278 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCRX opened at $59.18 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.90.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $12,834,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

