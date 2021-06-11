MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,265.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $638,710.87 and approximately $13,265.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,670.92 or 0.99963521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00380786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00458178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00857602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003642 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

