Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $902.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $913.50 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

